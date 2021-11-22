Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 397.7, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.82% in last one year as compared to a 34.96% rally in NIFTY and a 41.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 397.7, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 17444.9. The Sensex is at 58554.16, down 1.81%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 7.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23794.35, down 2.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 398.15, down 1.93% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

