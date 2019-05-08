JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Deepak Fertilizers & Pertochem Corp approval for issue of FCCBs
Business Standard

Bharat Financial Inclusion completes first Direct Assignment transaction

Capital Market 

Of Rs 1,107.41 crore.

Bharat Financial Inclusion announced that the company has assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 1,107.41 crore to one of he largest private sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidetines preseribed by the Reserve Bank of India in FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU