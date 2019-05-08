Transfer of equity shares of Standard Batteries to issue a certificate

-
-
On 08 May 2019The Company Secretaries, R N Shah & Associates examined all Share Transfer Deeds, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to The Standard Batteries maintained by Sharex Dynamic (India) Pvt Ltd pertaining to transfer of equity shares of the Company for the period from 01 October 2018 to 31 March 2019 for the purpose of issuing a Certificate as per Regulation 40(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for The Standard Batteries, listed with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and based on the information provided by the Company, the Share Certificates relating to the transfer of shares received during the period from 01 October 2018 to 31 March 2019 as entered in the Memorandum of Transfers have been issued within fifteen days of the date of lodgment for transfer, sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies from respective date of lodgment of each deed excepting those rejected on technical grounds is not applicable.
