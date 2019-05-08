Pranavaditya Spinning Mills outcome of Board meeting

-
On 08 May 2019Pranavaditya Spinning Mills announced that its Board of Directors on 08 May 2019 have approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2019. > Independent Auditor's Report on audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019 issued by M/s. Suresh Kumar Mittal & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, the Board also appointed L Viswanathan as an Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 8th May, 2019 and recommended to the members his appointment as an Independent Director of the Company.
