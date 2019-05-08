JUST IN
Hong Kong Market falls as trade war jitters continue
Intimation from Adf Foods regarding transfer of shares

Capital Market 

On 18 April 2019

Adf Foods announced that the Company published Newspaper advertisement on 18th April 2019, in the Financial Express (all India editions), Financial Express- Gujarati (Ahmedabad edition) and Jansatta- Hindi (Delhi edition) giving notice of proposed transfer of shares. If within 30 days of the said notice, no objection is received in this regard then, the Company shall effect the proposed transfer of shares.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:10 IST

