Intimation from Adf Foods regarding transfer of shares

On 18 April 2019Adf Foods announced that the Company published Newspaper advertisement on 18th April 2019, in the Financial Express (all India editions), Financial Express- Gujarati (Ahmedabad edition) and Jansatta- Hindi (Delhi edition) giving notice of proposed transfer of shares. If within 30 days of the said notice, no objection is received in this regard then, the Company shall effect the proposed transfer of shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU