Balrampur Chini Mills Buyback Letter of Offer

As on Record date 18 April 2019Balrampur Chini Mills announced that the Company received Letter of Offer to buyback up to 84,38,327 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each representing 3.69% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity shares of the Company, from all eligible shareholders as on the Record Date i.e., Thursday, 18 April 2019 on a proportionate basis, through the 'tender offer' process, at a price of Rs 175 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount of Rs 147,67,07,225, excluding the transaction costs
