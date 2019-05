Balrampur Chini Mills Buyback Letter of Offer

As on Record date 18 April 2019

Mills announced that the Company received Letter of Offer to buyback up to 84,38,327 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each representing 3.69% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity shares of the Company, from all eligible shareholders as on the Record Date i.e., Thursday, 18 April 2019 on a proportionate basis, through the 'tender offer' process, at a price of Rs 175 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount of Rs 147,67,07,225, excluding the transaction costs

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)