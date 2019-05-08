JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices slide amid US-China trade tensions
Business Standard

Balrampur Chini Mills Buyback Letter of Offer

Capital Market 

As on Record date 18 April 2019

Balrampur Chini Mills announced that the Company received Letter of Offer to buyback up to 84,38,327 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each representing 3.69% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity shares of the Company, from all eligible shareholders as on the Record Date i.e., Thursday, 18 April 2019 on a proportionate basis, through the 'tender offer' process, at a price of Rs 175 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount of Rs 147,67,07,225, excluding the transaction costs

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU