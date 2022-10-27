Bharat Forge Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 823.8, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 15.24% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 823.8, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17680.9. The Sensex is at 59580.99, up 0.06%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 18.67% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

