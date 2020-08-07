Bharat Forge Ltd jumps 1%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 407.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 407.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 12.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7498.25, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 409.6, up 0.94% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 2.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

