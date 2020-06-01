Bharat Forge Ltd soars 2.5%, up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 334.2, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.05% fall in NIFTY and a 22.48% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 334.2, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.4% on the day, quoting at 9906.3. The Sensex is at 33598.87, up 3.62%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 23.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 334.25, up 5.52% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 28.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.05% fall in NIFTY and a 22.48% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

