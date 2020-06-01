HDFC Bank Ltd soars around 4%

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 989.85, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.43% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 36.57% drop in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 989.85, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 7.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19297.25, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 201.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 984.8, up 4.58% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 19.43% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 36.57% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

