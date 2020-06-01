IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 4.13%, up for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.9, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 75.35% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% fall in NIFTY and a 36.57% fall in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.9, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19297.25, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 251.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

