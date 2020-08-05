Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 2.03%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 400.25, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% gain in NIFTY and a 7.48% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 400.25, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11131.5. The Sensex is at 37772.46, up 0.22%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 8.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7353.95, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 400.4, up 1.56% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 4.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% gain in NIFTY and a 7.48% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)