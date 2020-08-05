Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8.25, up 4.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 64.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% slide in NIFTY and a 25.22% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8.25, up 4.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11131.5. The Sensex is at 37772.46, up 0.22%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1320.3, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 2.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)