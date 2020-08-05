Jubilant Foodworks Ltd sees good buying

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 1839.65, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.92% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30901.65, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

