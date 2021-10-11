Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 4.26%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 790.9, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.82% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% gain in NIFTY and a 41.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 790.9, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18032.5. The Sensex is at 60437.87, up 0.63%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 2.12% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

