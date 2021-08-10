Bharat Forge Ltd stays slippery

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 762.5, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 84.38% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 762.5, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54710.55, up 0.57%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10239, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 763.5, down 1.89% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 84.38% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 132.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

