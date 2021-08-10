JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Repro India Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2021.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 30.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68349 shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1991.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 477.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4198 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd exploded 15.61% to Rs 555. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd added 13.01% to Rs 185.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23280 shares in the past one month.

