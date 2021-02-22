Bharat Forge partners with Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in India

Global Aerospace and Technology company Paramount Group and Bharat Forge announced a cooperation that will see them join the technologies, capabilities and expertise of both groups in order to manufacture Armoured Vehicles in India.

An agreement to this effect was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) held in Abu Dhab.

The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.

It offers best in-class levels of ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs due to its innovative design, built on a flat-floor monocoque hull.

It is intended that the 'Kalyani M4' will see service with the Indian Armed Forces in the very near future. The Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India.

