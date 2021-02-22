Bharat Forge partners with Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in India

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Forge slips after subsidiaries fined 32 mln euros by German competition regulator
BEML receives additional contract for Mumbai Metro Project
Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Board of Electrosteel Castings approves proposed draft scheme of amalgamation
-
Global Aerospace and Technology company Paramount Group and Bharat Forge announced a cooperation that will see them join the technologies, capabilities and expertise of both groups in order to manufacture Armoured Vehicles in India.
An agreement to this effect was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) held in Abu Dhab.
The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.
It offers best in-class levels of ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs due to its innovative design, built on a flat-floor monocoque hull.
It is intended that the 'Kalyani M4' will see service with the Indian Armed Forces in the very near future. The Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU