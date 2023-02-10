Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 56.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 4939.49 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 56.48% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 4939.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4918.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4939.494918.982.921.81115.18107.1252.7133.0042.2827.02

