Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 56.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCS, HUL, LTTS, Bhel, Jubilant FoodWorks in spotlight
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BHEL bags EPC contract for thermal plant from NTPC
BHEL jumps after clarification on MoU with CIL and NLCIL
BHEL receives CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence
-
Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 4939.49 croreNet profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 56.48% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 4939.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4918.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4939.494918.98 0 OPM %2.921.81 -PBDT115.18107.12 8 PBT52.7133.00 60 NP42.2827.02 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU