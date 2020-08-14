Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 37999.25 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 25.35% to Rs 2035.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1623.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 37999.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76325.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.37999.2576325.3911.213.914153.523352.323080.752375.022035.391623.75

