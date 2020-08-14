Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 37999.25 croreNet profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 25.35% to Rs 2035.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1623.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 37999.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76325.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37999.2576325.39 -50 OPM %11.213.91 -PBDT4153.523352.32 24 PBT3080.752375.02 30 NP2035.391623.75 25
