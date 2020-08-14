Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Superior Finlease rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.23 0 OPM %69.5734.78 -PBDT0.160.08 100 PBT0.160.08 100 NP0.160.06 167
