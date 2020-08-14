Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Superior Finlease rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.23 0 OPM %69.5734.78 -PBDT0.160.08 100 PBT0.160.08 100 NP0.160.06 167

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:36 IST

