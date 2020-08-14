A & M Febcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 6.77 croreNet profit of A & M Febcon reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3166.67% to Rs 10.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.770 0 10.780.33 3167 OPM %6.940 -4.273.03 - PBDT0.360 0 00.01 -100 PBT0.360 0 00.01 -100 NP0.360 0 00.01 -100
