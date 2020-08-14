JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Universal Office Automation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Lerthai Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

A & M Febcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 6.77 crore

Net profit of A & M Febcon reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3166.67% to Rs 10.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.770 0 10.780.33 3167 OPM %6.940 -4.273.03 - PBDT0.360 0 00.01 -100 PBT0.360 0 00.01 -100 NP0.360 0 00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU