Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kristen Bell shares her quarantine experience
Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who asks fans to be kind to each other and listen to science
As a Muslim, I feel safe in India: Adnan Sami
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Anka India reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU