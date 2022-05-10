VST Tillers Tractors Q4 PAT jumps 70% to Rs 22 cr

VST Tillers Tractors reported 70.9% jump in net profit to Rs 22.10 crore on a 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 218.36 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax surged 66.6% to Rs 29.16 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 17.50 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose marginally by 0.7% year on year to Rs 188.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

On full year basis, the company reported a 9.4% increase in net profit to Rs 99.3 crore on a 11.7% rise in net sales to Rs 853.86 in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. Shares of VST Tillers Tractors declined 4.07% to Rs 2,546.10 on the BSE.

