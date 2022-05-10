MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mold-Tek Packaging update on upcoming plant in Telangana
Mold-Tek Packaging slips as QIP issue begins
-
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2022.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2022.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 67.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13903 shares in the past one month.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 12.82% to Rs 29.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45417 shares in the past one month.
Nila Spaces Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd exploded 8.72% to Rs 149.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24171 shares in the past one month.
Beardsell Ltd jumped 8.51% to Rs 15.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19749 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU