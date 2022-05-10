MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2022.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 67.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13903 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 12.82% to Rs 29.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45417 shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd exploded 8.72% to Rs 149.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24171 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd jumped 8.51% to Rs 15.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19749 shares in the past one month.

