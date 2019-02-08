Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd in demand

-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10992.3. The Sensex is at 36691.05, down 0.76%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 1.07% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15225.1, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 332.4, up 0.18% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 8.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
