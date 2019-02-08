Reliance Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ltd, Ltd, and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2019.

Ltd, Ltd, and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2019.

Ltd soared 8.54% to Rs 10.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 106.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd spiked 8.39% to Rs 65.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11522 shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 7.19% to Rs 124.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

spurt 5.98% to Rs 39.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42617 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd rose 5.52% to Rs 8.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)