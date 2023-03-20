Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 2.02%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 358.5, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% slide in NIFTY and a 9.78% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 358.5, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 16884.4. The Sensex is at 57259.54, down 1.26%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 10.9% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

