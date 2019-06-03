Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.17%

-
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.15, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 13.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.15, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 12012.4. The Sensex is at 40042.84, up 0.83%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 6.1% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16560.35, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.85 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.7, up 0.22% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 13.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 12.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
