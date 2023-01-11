Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.36%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 355.55, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% drop in NIFTY and a 5.69% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 355.55, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 17897.7. The Sensex is at 60105.94, down 0.02%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 1.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26092.9, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

