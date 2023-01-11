Captain Pipes spurts as board to mull stock split, bonus issue

Captain Pipes surged 6% to Rs 530 after the company said that its board will consider a proposal for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the company in its meeting to be held on Friday, 27 January 2023.

The announcement was made post market hours yesterday.

Further, the board will also consider issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company on the same date.

The stock's current market capitalization stands at is Rs 246.37 crore on the BSE.

Captain Pipes is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of UPVC pipes and fittings. The company reported net loss of Rs 1.9 lakh and net sales of Rs 4.29 crore in the half year ended September 2022.

