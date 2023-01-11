Atul Auto subsidiary introduces electric 3-wheelers at Auto Expo 2023

The auto maker said its subsidiary, Atul Greentech, has unveiled two electric three-wheeler models, Atul Mobili & Atul Energie, at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi.

Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with robust build quality and powerful performance.

Atul Energie is the industry's first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km (certified). The passenger variant, Atul Mobili comes with a range of 110 km (certified). The vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo, a leader in 48V drive system and chargers from leading charging manufacturing company Delta Q. Both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Indian electric three-wheeler market value is expected to reach $1,874.9 million by 2027, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors.

Manufactured under the Make in India initiative, the new models will be launched across the country, starting from Punjab, Gujarat and NCR. The two variants will be made available in a phase wise manner across the country in Atul Auto's dealerships. The company has two manufacturing plants, one in Rajkot & one in Ahmedabad.

Commenting on Atul Auto's venture into the electric space, Vijay Kedia, director at Atul Auto said, "We at Atul Auto come with over three decades of legacy in three-wheeler manufacturing. With our new electric additions, we aim to be technology leaders and provide intelligent, data-driven last-mile connectivity. Our advanced processes and infrastructure is the backbone of our business and empowers us to create and deliver world-class products. As pioneers in the mobility sector, our mission is to introduce revolutionary products that provide superior performance with customer-centric advanced technology."

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

On a consolidated basis, Atul Auto reported net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in Q2 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 44.47% to Rs 120.20 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Atul Auto fell 0.57% to Rs 279.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)