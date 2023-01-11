Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd, RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2023.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 16.81 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9176 shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35644 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd surged 19.16% to Rs 52.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23488 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd gained 15.68% to Rs 21.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd jumped 13.45% to Rs 332.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7056 shares in the past one month.

