Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd under continued pressure

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.15, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 17255.25. The Sensex is at 57703.92, up 0.19%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 4.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25989.3, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

