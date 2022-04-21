Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 395.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.39% in last one year as compared to a 20.41% jump in NIFTY and a 66.44% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17346.7. The Sensex is at 57790.68, up 1.32%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 7.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28690.7, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 395.95, up 1.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

