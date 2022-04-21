Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 2.3%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2781, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.88% in last one year as compared to a 20.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.44% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2781, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17346.7. The Sensex is at 57790.68, up 1.32%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 9.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28690.7, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2780.7, up 2.16% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 45.88% in last one year as compared to a 20.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.44% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 51.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

