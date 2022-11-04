Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 247.34% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 52.32% to Rs 290.75 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats rose 247.34% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.32% to Rs 290.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales290.75190.88 52 OPM %4.103.27 -PBDT12.076.69 80 PBT7.862.26 248 NP5.871.69 247
