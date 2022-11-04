Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 247.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.32% to Rs 290.75 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 247.34% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.32% to Rs 290.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.290.75190.884.103.2712.076.697.862.265.871.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)