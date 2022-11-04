Cipla consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 5759.28 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 10.90% to Rs 788.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 711.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 5759.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5485.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5759.285485.84 5 OPM %22.6122.35 -PBDT1399.731248.87 12 PBT1100.36995.81 10 NP788.90711.36 11
