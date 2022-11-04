Cipla consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 5759.28 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 10.90% to Rs 788.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 711.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 5759.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5485.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5759.285485.8422.6122.351399.731248.871100.36995.81788.90711.36

