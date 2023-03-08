JUST IN
Bharti Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 15,20,708 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each on conversion of FCCBs on 07 March 2023.

Consequent to the allotment of shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 28,366,032,827.50 divided into 5,575,134,650 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each (paid-up value Rs 1.25each); and outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange Limited, stands reduced to USD 913.70 million.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 09:17 IST

