Bharti Airtel allots 27,543 equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 27,543 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each on conversion of FCCBs of principle value of USD 200,000 on 11 July 2022.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to 549,20,54,811 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 39,22,87,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each (paid-up value Rs 1.25 each); and outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange, stands reduced from USD 1,000 million to USD 999.80 million.
