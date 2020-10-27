Hexaware Technologies partners with Zendesk to deliver digital transformations

-
ALSO READ
Infosys gains on partnering Genesys to expand customer experience
Hexaware Technologies ranks #2 in Whitelane Research's UK IT Sourcing Study
Infosys partners with Genesys to expand customer experience and contact center offerings
Hexaware Technologies enters in partnership with Freshworks
Hexaware, Freshworks form strategic partnership
-
Hexaware Technologies announced that it will be working in cooperation with Zendesk.
This joint strategy helps induce the added advantage of an interactive and superior customer experience for supplementing world-class enterprise deliveries and next-gen technology services.
By working with Zendesk, Hexaware will help transform digital experiences for customers and employees through futuristic solutions that provide quick implementations, swift resolutions and real-time insights, allowing us to deliver successful digital transformations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU