Hexaware Technologies partners with Zendesk to deliver digital transformations

Hexaware Technologies announced that it will be working in cooperation with Zendesk.

This joint strategy helps induce the added advantage of an interactive and superior customer experience for supplementing world-class enterprise deliveries and next-gen technology services.

By working with Zendesk, Hexaware will help transform digital experiences for customers and employees through futuristic solutions that provide quick implementations, swift resolutions and real-time insights, allowing us to deliver successful digital transformations.

