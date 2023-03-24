Bharti Airtel augments its 5G services across 500 cities in the country

-
ALSO READ
365squared signs exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation
Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million 5G user mark on its network
Bharti Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs
Bharti Airtel and Meta collaborate to support growth of India's digital ecosystem
Telecom stocks edge higher after TRAI releases subscriber data for Oct'22
-
Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date. As the company continues to augment its network, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU