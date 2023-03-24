JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Debt mutual funds may lose indexation benefit

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel augments its 5G services across 500 cities in the country

Capital Market 

Bharti Airtel today announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is available to customers in 500 cities in the country.

Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date. As the company continues to augment its network, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU