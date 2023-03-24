Bharti Airtel augments its 5G services across 500 cities in the country

Bharti Airtel today announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is available to customers in 500 cities in the country.

Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date. As the company continues to augment its network, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in every major city from the upper northern city in Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

