JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Chalet Hotels completes acquisition of The Dukes Retreat

Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for liver disease drug
Business Standard

Chalet Hotels completes acquisition of 'The Dukes Retreat' at Khandala

Capital Market 

Chalet Hotels (CHL), owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high-end hotels and resorts in India, marks its investment foray into leisure as it completes the 'ACQUISITION OF THE DUKES RETREAT', an 80-room Resort, spread over ~7.5 acres, surrounded by gorgeous waterfalls and picturesque views of the Western Ghats.

A dominant player in the business hospitality space, CHL has an earned repute of creating asset value through curations of high-end hospitality assets in key metro cities and offering exceptional guest experiences.

CHL has completed the acquisition for an Enterprise Value of Rs. 133 crore(to be adjusted for cash on books) by way of purchase of equity shares of:

The Dukes Retreat: Owner of hotel structure and business Sonmil Industries: Owner of the land of the hotel

With this acquisition, CHL will extend its expertise towards expansion and up-gradation of the property to reposition it as an upper-upscale, green, lifestyle resort.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU