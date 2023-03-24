Chalet Hotels completes acquisition of 'The Dukes Retreat' at Khandala

A dominant player in the business hospitality space, CHL has an earned repute of creating asset value through curations of high-end hospitality assets in key metro cities and offering exceptional guest experiences.
CHL has completed the acquisition for an Enterprise Value of Rs. 133 crore(to be adjusted for cash on books) by way of purchase of equity shares of:
The Dukes Retreat: Owner of hotel structure and business Sonmil Industries: Owner of the land of the hotel
With this acquisition, CHL will extend its expertise towards expansion and up-gradation of the property to reposition it as an upper-upscale, green, lifestyle resort.
