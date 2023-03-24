Power Grid to raise up to Rs 600 cr via bond issuance

Power Grid Corporation of India has approved raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXII (72 nd) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 600 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e. till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz.

POWERGRID NM Transmission (PNMTL).

