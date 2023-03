To help businesses fast track their digital transformation initiatives

Happiest Minds Technologies announced its strategic global partnership with Pimcore, an Open-Source digital platform that aggregates, enriches, and manages enterprise data and provides up-to-date, consistent, and personalized experiences to customers.

Happiest Minds' collaboration with Pimcore will provide customers with a seamlessly integrated platform, and a centralized solution for PIM, MDM, DAM, CDP, DXP/CMS, and digital commerce. Pimcore's deep expertise in data management, experience management, and eCommerce will create a powerful alliance, helping businesses fast track their digital transformation initiatives.

Happiest Minds has nurtured a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality Pimcore solutions that drive business growth and success. This re-imagined partnership with Pimcore will further strengthen the Company's ability to provide exceptional cross-industry applications. In addition, Happiest Minds will bring its expertise in providing global cutting-edge and tailored Pimcore solutions to clients, accelerating their digital transformation.

