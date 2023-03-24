Board of Emami approves buyback of shares up to Rs 186 cr

At meeting held on 24 March 2023

The Board of Emami at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 450 per share for an aggregating amount not exceeding Rs 186 crore.

At the maximum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 4,133,333 equity shares.

