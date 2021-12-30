Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, BPCL, Swelect Energy Systems

Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a new company 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 2.019% stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 7.03% from 5.01% earlier.
Swelect Energy Systems: ICRA has downgraded rating on company's long term - fund based term loan to BBB+/Stable, from A-/Negative.
Blue Dart Express: ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
Kimia Biosciences: The company has been validated for supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.
Indian Hotels Company: After the acquisition of balance 14.28% equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments (ELEL), which is holding the leasehold rights of the erstwhile Sea Rock hotel, ELEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Deep Industries: The company has received letter of award from GSPC LNG (GLL) for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for a period of 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.
KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU