Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages, BPCL, Swelect Energy Systems

Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a new company 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 2.019% stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 7.03% from 5.01% earlier.

Swelect Energy Systems: ICRA has downgraded rating on company's long term - fund based term loan to BBB+/Stable, from A-/Negative.

Blue Dart Express: ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Kimia Biosciences: The company has been validated for supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.

Indian Hotels Company: After the acquisition of balance 14.28% equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments (ELEL), which is holding the leasehold rights of the erstwhile Sea Rock hotel, ELEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Deep Industries: The company has received letter of award from GSPC LNG (GLL) for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for a period of 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

