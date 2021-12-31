CMS Info Systems, RIL, SBI in focus

CMS Info Systems: Shares of cash management systems player CMS Info Systems will debut on the bourses today, 31 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 216 per share.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% shareholding in Faradion for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million. In addition, RNESL will also invest GBP 25 million as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll out.

State Bank of India: The PSU bank announced maximum investment of Rs 34.03 crore for 9.95% stake in India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC).

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has approved investment proposal for 'expansion of POWERGRID telecom into data centre business and to establish a data centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of about around Rs 322 crore.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (USCAFC) has upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board's decisions for unpatentability of five device patents for Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR, as well as a district court decision on one of these patents.

PB Fintech: The board of directors of the company has approved further investment of an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore in one or more tranches in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers during FY22 and FY23, and up to Rs 299.99 crore in subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mahindra World City (Jaipur) (MWCJL), a subsidiary cum joint venture company of the company, has executed two lease deeds, for leasing in aggregate 40.81 acres of land in the Domestic Tariff Area - II.

