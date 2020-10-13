Bharti Airtel gains after good subscriber addition in July

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Xstream Bundle
Bharti Airtel launches cyber security solution - Airtel Secure
Airtel launches NEW Prepaid Packs with Premium Content from ZEE5
Bharti Airtel slips into red; posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-Mar
Expect to spend planned USD 650-700 mn capex in FY21: Airtel Africa
-
Bharti Airtel rose 1.05% to Rs 419.6 after the telecom major added 3.26 million subscribers in July with its market share improving to 27.96%.As per the TRAI data, India's telecom industry gained 3.5 million gross subscribers during July to take the overall base to 1144 million. India had lost 3.2 million subscribers in June.
Total wireles subscribers (2G,3G & 4G) increased from 1,140.71 million at the end of June 2020 to 1,144.18 million at the end of July 2020, thereby registering a month-on-month growth rate of 0.30%.
Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (97%) of its active wireless subscribers (Visitor Location Register, or VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (Home Location Register, or HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of July 2020.
As on 31 July 2020, the top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom (400.80 million), Bharti Airtel (153.25 million), Vodafone Idea (115.26 million), BSNL (15.17 million) and Tikona Infinet (0.30 million).
Bharti Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.
The telecom major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the June quarter as against net loss of Rs 2,866 reported in the same period last year. Total revenues increased by 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,939 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 44.4% as on 30 June 2020 as against 41% as on 30 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU