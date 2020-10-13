Ramco Systems hits the roof after order win

Ramco Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 515.20 after the company announced that it will implement its flagship aviation software Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 for a leading helicopter OEM, to digitally transform its global MRO operations.
Ramco Systems will implement its unified enterprise application containing modules for Engineering, Maintenance, Supply Chain, Safety Compliance, MRO & Part Sales and Mobility for Warehouse and Mechanics.
Ramco Aviation Suite will enable high productivity and automation of MRO operations by moving away from manual recording of data and enabling access to real-time information. The application will ensure high efficiency with its next generation capabilities like straight through processing, mobility, hub-based architecture and secured technology. The system also enables Task card digitization with electronic signature capability to achieve paperless operations with dual authentication. The announcement was made during market hours today, 13 October 2020.
Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.
The IT firm's consolidated net profit surged 380.7% to Rs 14.18 crore on a 4% increase in net sales to Rs 145.25 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
